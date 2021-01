Today: Dense fog advisory until 8am. Cloudy with scattered showers and PM storms. A few storms could be severe with damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight: Cloudy with periods of rain. Lows in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain. Totals could be an additional 1-2″. Highs in the low 70s.