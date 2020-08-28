Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny with a high near 93. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 11am and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 10 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Friday, August 28, 2020
