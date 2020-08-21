Today: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Friday, August 21, 2020
