Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Friday, August 21, 2020

We continue to be between two Stationary fronts, one to our North, the other to the South along with deep moisture moving into the CSRA from the Gulf will aid in the development of showers and thunderstorms tonight through Friday. We'll see periods of heavy rain over the next 24 hours, some localized flooding is possible. We'll keep an eye on these fronts as they may linger into the weekend giving us a better chance of showers and thunderstorms.

We are also keeping a close eye on the Tropics as its starting to get very active. Be sure to go to the Hurricane Tracker for the latest updates.