Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Friday, August 21, 2020

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Today: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories