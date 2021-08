AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- All employees at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 8. The Department of Veterans Affairs was the first major federal agency to mandate its healthcare workers to be vaccinated. That guidance was recently expanded to include all employees working for the Veterans Health Administration.

“It's an extra safety level to ensure those that are caring for our veterans have the vaccine and have the extra safety," Dr. Jennifer Blanchard, the Chief of Pharmacy at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, explains.