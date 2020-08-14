Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Friday, August 14, 2020

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high of 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high of 91. Heat index values as high as 101. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

