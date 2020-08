3AM UPDATE: Hurricane Isaias has weakened to a Tropical Storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) - Hurricane Isaias has made landfall just north of the South Carolina border in Ocean Isle, NC, at 11:10 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center. Winds have remained at 85mph and the storm is now moving north-northwest at 22mph. The hurricane will increase in speed as it moves away overnight.