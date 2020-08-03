Live VIPIR 6 Forecast August 3, 2020

Monday will be a stray from the norm with Tropical Storm Isaias off the Atlantic coast. We will see clouds increase throughout the day with chances for showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Not much from Isaias in the form of windy conditions as it stays mainly to the east of the CSRA but expect around a quarter to a half an inch of rain by the end of the day in some places. Tonight we are expected to clear up and get back to the summer like weather for Tuesday as Isaias moves out of the south.