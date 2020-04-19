Live VIPIR 6 Forecast April 19, 2020

Showers ending as the morning moves into lunch. Overall we will see a sunny Saturday with temperatures in the low 80's. Winds out of the WNW will bring breezy conditions throughout Saturday. Overnight those winds will shift from the north all the way to the southeast and we will see an increase in cloud cover and our dew points will begin increase as well. Around 10am Sunday our western counties will see the first round of showers and thunderstorms. This first line should be through after lunch, once we get into the afternoon more isolated storms begin to move through due east. Later in the evening it looks like conditions begin to favor more severe weather and around 8pm a few more storms begin to enter the CSRA. We will see a continuous supply of thunderstorms throughout the overnight period going into Monday morning. The severe potential will continue to grow overnight into Monday morning. All the severe weather threats are in play. Tornadoes, damaging wind gusts over 70mph, hail possible and a greater risk for flooding this time around. Rain estimates are between 1"-3" by the end of Monday morning with a few, possibly higher amounts in more localized areas. This risk of flooding will cause grounds to become more saturated. With the increased risk of damaging winds, loose soil will likely cause more trees to topple if we see continuous rain throughout Sunday night. Embedded in this line of storms could be some rotation as we saw last Sunday night which will keep our risk for tornadoes. We will keep you updated with cut-ins, updates and our Facebook Live will be up once any severe weather warnings begin to impeded on the CSRA so we can keep you up to speed on the severe weather threats. More to come over the next 24 hours.