Live VIPIR 6 Forecast April 19, 2020

A chilly start to Sunday but the severe thunderstorm threat will ramp up throughout the day. A line of storms beginning to move into the CSRA late in the AM could bring one or two strong storms. This line should be through by mid afternoon, where the chance for isolated strong storms could be present. This evening when the sun goes down we will see our next round of possible severe weather. This warm front will have strong, damaging winds and possibly a tornado. Overnight into Monday we will see a few more rounds of severe storms moving through with chances for embedded rotation within some thunderstorms and wind gusts over 70mph. The last line will be through sometime early Monday morning between 6-8am. This line will have the last round of severe storms which again could produce tornadoes and damaging winds. Hail will be a factor with some of these severe storms and so will the risk of flooding. Sunday morning into Monday morning, sections of the CSRA could see upwards of 3″ of rain. Some ares could see higher amounts closer to 5″ towards central GA. All risks of severe weather will be possible the next 24 hours, including tornadoes (some possibly strong), damaging winds, heavy rain, some hail and flash flooding. Please stay weather aware today and especially tonight where the WJBF weather team will be online or on air keeping you updated on any impending severe weather.