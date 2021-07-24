Great Sunday! Next Week- Rain Returns, Temps Rise

Another day of fantastic summer weather! Rain chances are under 20% today, and temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s. It’s a perfect day to be out by the water, but remember to stay hydrated. The heat index will near 100 degrees today, and surpass 100 over the next few days, as temperatures continue to rise. We will have scattered showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday, but sunshine will return Thursday and Friday with very hot temperatures. There will also be hazy conditions due to the wildfires out west, which will make for some pretty sunsets, but also effect the elderly, small children, and those with respiratory issues. Please be safe and cautious during this time.