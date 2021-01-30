Live Vipir 6 Forecast

A clear day in the CSRA has lead to a cloudy evening. Temperatures are on the decline, but they wont get that much chillier. Staying in the mid 40s, we will have above average lows tonight, and above average highs tomorrow. The cold and warm fronts associated with the system sneaking through, is going to contain a lot of the heat from the gulf, but once it passes its going to get chillier again, potentially sticking in the lower 50s if not the upper 40s. We will get warmer again, but it will take at least until the middle of the work week to get there. Showers are on their way, with very heavy rain and the potential for thunderstorms. The majority of the rain will arrive in the evening, and so to will the storms. While we don’t expect them to be very severe, they still will drop a lot of rain, around half to three quarters of an inch total. They will start at dawn, and last past dusk as the system wont fully leave until overnight Sunday. The temperatures overnight tonight however will be warm, and while the clouds will still be overhead, it should be a pleasant night ahead of these showers. The heat will last through the afternoon as temperatures stay in the 60s for the most part. We have a cool down as the cold front passes, but the heat will come again, as we get into the 70s for next weekend.