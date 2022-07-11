A surface trough of low pressure is developing over the northern
Gulf of Mexico just offshore of the Florida Panhandle, where surface
pressures have begun to fall over the past 24 hours. Gradual
development of this system is possible if it remains offshore during
the middle and latter part of the week as it drifts slowly over the
northern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, heavy rains will
be possible along portions of the northern Gulf coast from Louisiana
to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days. For more
information about the potential for heavy rain, please see products
issued by your local National Weather Service office and the Weather
Prediction Center.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation change through 5 days…low…30 percent.