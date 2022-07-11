A surface trough of low pressure is developing over the northern

Gulf of Mexico just offshore of the Florida Panhandle, where surface

pressures have begun to fall over the past 24 hours. Gradual

development of this system is possible if it remains offshore during

the middle and latter part of the week as it drifts slowly over the

northern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, heavy rains will

be possible along portions of the northern Gulf coast from Louisiana

to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days. For more

information about the potential for heavy rain, please see products

issued by your local National Weather Service office and the Weather

Prediction Center.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation change through 5 days…low…30 percent.