10PM Monday- A stalling low pressure system in Florida brought a little rain to the CSRA today with more scattered light showers on the way tomorrow. There is a marginal risk of excessive rainfall, but the bulk of the heavy rain and the storms will be to our south.

Temperatures will top off in the mid 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday with rain chances. The sun will return on Thursday, with a dry and sunny period through Memorial Day Weekend. Expect just isolated shower chances next week with partly cloudy skies, Temperatures will warm each day, eventually making it back into the 90s for the first week of June!