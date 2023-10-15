Sunday Evening Update: It’s a cloudy Sunday evening with areas of drizzle north of I-20. Tonight, there is a 30% chance of more drizzle and light rain. This will primarily be overnight, and then until around 8AM Monday morning. Lows will around 50 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy with some sunshine peaking through by the afternoon. Temperatures will be significantly cooler, only topping off in the mid 60s as highs.

We will be back to sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs around 70 and lows in the 40s. Clouds will increase again Thursday ahead of our next cold front which will bring scattered showers on Friday. The weekend will be sunny and breezy, with temperatures remaining cooler than normal.