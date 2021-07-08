Lazy, crazy days of summer! Forecast right on cue for July. – Take a look

It’s what you would expect for July…hot and humid days with a daily chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms the next several days. We’ll be fairly average with temperatures as we’ll see middle 90s during the day and lower 70s at night…you’ll have to dodge late day hit/miss showers and storms ending by early evening.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low: 72

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered late day showers and thunderstorms. High: 94 Rain chance 40%

Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms ending by evening, otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 72 Rain chance 40%

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, isolated late day thunderstorms. High: 94. Rain chance: 20%

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, scattered late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 94 Rain chance: 40%