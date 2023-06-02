At 5:00 AM the center of Tropical Depression Two was located near latitude 27.0 North, longitude 86.5 West. The depression is moving toward the south near 5 mph (7 km/h). A southward to southeastward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Weakening is expected to begin later today, and the system is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).