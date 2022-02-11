Last of the Warmth Tomorrow, Big Changes Sunday

As of 4:30pm Friday: Another toasty day in the CSRA, with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures were in the low 70s today, and as that high pressure in the gulf got closer, we did see some cloud coverage thanks to the moisture. We will have a big change as the southwesterly winds become northwesterly. Luckily this wont happen until Sunday afternoon.

A cold front will reach out area Sunday morning, with a very slight chance of isolated showers. The big story will be the cold, as we get back below average. This wont last the entire week, but will start it off cold especially in the mornings. We will be back above average and into the 70s by the end of next week.