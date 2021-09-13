Last of the Dry Weather, Rain & Humidity Returns

As of 5PM Monday- The past few days have been great- dry, sunny weather with low humidity. Summer-like weather will return tomorrow, with humidity increasing as more moisture enters the area. This moisture is from Tropical Storm Nicholas and an approaching cold front from the north.

Tomorrow, we’re still keeping rain chances low. There will be just a few light showers mostly in the southeastern portion of the CSRA. Temperatures will warm up a bit tomorrow, along with the rising dewpoints and humidity. On Wednesday and Thursday, we will see more scattered showers and storms. Keeping rain chances at 50% for both days. We won’t receive nearly as much rain as Texas and Louisiana. Expect only 0.25-1″ of rain for the most part, with thunderstorms bringing localized heavy rain in some spots. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in areas that receive the rain, and it will feel muggy.

Rain chances stick around all the way through next week, and temperatures will stay fairly seasonable. With next Wednesday being the first day of Fall, hopefully we will get another round of cooler temps and dry air soon!