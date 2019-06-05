Lake Forecast Wednesday, June 5, 2019 Video

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - TODAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

TONIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 8 mph.