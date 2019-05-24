Lake Forecast Friday, May 24, 2019 Video

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - TODAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 94. West wind 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and hot with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 100. Wind west 5 mph.