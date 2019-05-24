Lake Forecast

Lake Forecast Friday, May 24, 2019

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 07:14 AM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 07:14 AM EDT

Lake Forecast Friday, May 24, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - TODAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 94. West wind 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and hot with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 100. Wind west 5 mph.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center