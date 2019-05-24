Lake Forecast Friday, May 24, 2019
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - TODAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 94. West wind 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph.
SATURDAY: Sunny and hot with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 100. Wind west 5 mph.
More Stories
Weird News
- Florida woman pulls gator from pants during stop
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes