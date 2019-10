The latest from the National Hurricane Center... At 2pm satellite imagery, NOAA Doppler weather radar data, and surface observations indicate that the center of Tropical Cyclone Nestor was located near latitude 29.7 North, longitude 85.1 West. Nestor has now reached landfall near St. Vincent Island, Florida. The tropical cyclone is accelerating toward the east-northeast near 23 mph and this motion is expected to continue this afternoon, followed by a motion toward the northeast by tonight and early Sunday. On the forecast track, Tropical Cyclone Nestor will move farther inland over the Florida Panhandle this afternoon, and will then move across portions of the southeastern United States later tonight and Sunday. The cyclone is expected to move offshore of the coast of North Carolinainto the western Atlantic by late Sunday.

Doppler radar data and surface observations indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some additional slight weakening is expected now that Nestor has moved inland.