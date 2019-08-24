Lake Forecast August 24, 2019

A foggy and muggy start to Saturday will linger into the late morning could make for some nice fishing weather in the AM. Once we get to lunchtime the sun could poke through for a couple hours until showers and storms begin to fire up. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid to upper 80’s. Storms will continue into the evening with a few bringing heavy rain and frequent lightning so if you are heading out to the lake anytime in the afternoon or evening be sure to check the radar and stay safe!