Monday morning update: Happy New Year, everyone! We are kicking off 2024 with calm conditions. A cold front is approaching the region and will kick up some clouds today, but it is lacking moisture. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer today as highs climb to near 60. Get ready for a cold and mostly clear night tonight, with lows bottoming out in the upper 20s. Tuesday will bring more sunshine and cooler air as temperatures rise to the mid-50s. A more active weather pattern shapes up with the first round of rain arriving Wednesday from a low-pressure system. We dry out again as we wrap up the week before another storm system brings rain and wind on Saturday. Temperatures will remain cool, with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.