Keep the car windows up! Afternoon storms again tomorrow. – What to expect, check here.

We’ll start your Thursday morning with some areas of patchy fog, then Midday sunshine will give way to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will contain heavy rain and dangerous lightning. Most storms will end by evening. Pattern looks to stay this way through the weekend. We could see more widespread thunderstorms late Sunday into early next week as a series of disturbances move into the CSRA along with a possible weak cold front that could stall out over us, adding to the increase in storm coverage. With more clouds and rain around, we’ll see cooler daytime Highs.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Generally fair skies with some patchy fog late. Low: 72

Thursday: Patchy fog, then partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Hot and humid. High: 94 Rain chance: 40%

Thursday night: Showers and storms ending by late evening, otherwise fair skies with some patchy fog late. Low: 72

Friday: Patchy fog, then partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Hot and humid. High: 94 Rain chance: 40%