We wrapped up June with hazy sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the low 90s. Southerly winds usher in heat and humidity this weekend as an upper-level high-pressure system builds east. As a result, highs will be in the middle 90s with heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees. There are heat advisories in effect for our western counties through early Monday morning. A complex of storms will ride the ridge and impact the area Saturday afternoon and evening, with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe, with the primary threats being heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail. Sunday will be a near carbon copy of Saturday, with hot temperatures and afternoon showers and storms. We will watch for the potential for severe weather. The high pressure begins to retreat going into next week, allowing for more showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. We will watch for the potential for severe weather. Mother Nature will be showing us some of her own fireworks on July 4th, with a chance of showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s. This, combined with dew points in the 70s, will result in heat index values around 105. The highs will cool down slightly to the lower 90s going into next weekend with continued rain chances.