As of 4:30PM Monday- Happy Independence Day! Scattered storms will continue throughout the evening, with some areas getting more rain and storms than others. Severe weather is not expected, but minor flooding along roadways is possible due to heavy rain. With the showers and storms starting earlier this afternoon, it is very possible we can clear out at least in our metro for fireworks tonight. However, we do not expect to be completely clear in the CSRA by late tonight. Do not cancel plans, but have a plan b in place, and remember if you hear thunder or see lightning go inside. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy day and night. Many areas got into the 90s today, but due to storms and showers some areas were in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Summertime weather continues this week with scattered late day storms each day and hot temperatures. Highs will not surpass the mid 90s, but the heat index will reach 110 by the middle of the week. Heat advisories are likely.