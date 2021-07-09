It’s the same old song! Hot, humid, afternoon storms. – Check out the forecast.

It’s a textbook July forecast for us…hot & humid days, scattered late day thunderstorms and warm/muggy at night. We’ll be in this pattern for the weekend and much of next week!

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low: 72

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, some storms with heavy rain. Hot and humid. High: 94 Rain chance: 40%

Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms ending by midnight. Low: 72 Rain chance: 40%

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, hot and humid. High: 92 Rain chance: 50%

Monday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, some storms with heavy rain. Hot and humid. High: 94 Rain chance: 40%