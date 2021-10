AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- Four members of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are on administrative leave following a tasing incident in Augusta. Inv. Richard Russell, Deputy Leslie Gaiter, Deputy Parker Leathers and Deputy Christopher Brown were placed on leave Friday. It came four days after an altercation with 24-year-old Jermaine Jones, Jr.

According to an incident report, Deputy Brown pulled over Jones, his father and uncle due to an issue with the tags on the car they were driving in. Brown asked Jones' uncle, Willie Baker, who was driving the car, if he could search the vehicle. Baker consented, and a canine partner performed an "open air search and alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle." All three men then exited the car.