It’s a wet New Year’s Eve! And a stormy New Year’s Day. – What to expect.

We’ll see a few showers and areas of fog for your New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will hold in the 50s. Rain and thunderstorms will move in for New Year’s Day, especially during the afternoon and evening. It will be warm and breezy with Highs in the middle 70s. Some storms could be strong to severe. More rain moves in for Saturday…once again heavy rain is likely with some local flooding possible. Rainfall totals will range from 2-4″ with some locally higher totals. The system will move out by late Saturday with sunshine returning by Sunday afternoon.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight (New Year’s Eve): Cloudy with areas of fog and scattered showers. Low: 55 Rain chance 70%

Friday (New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Heavy rain likely with a few isolated strong storms with gusty winds. High 74. Rain chance 80%

Friday night: Periods of showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain and gusty winds. Low 62. Rain chance: 80%

Saturday: Periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times. Some local flooding is possible. High 70. Rain chance 80%

Sunday: Morning clouds, then partly sunny by afternoon. High 59