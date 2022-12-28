VIPIR 6 FORECAST HEADLINES
- Not as cold tonight as its been the last several nights. We’ll see overnight Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s
- Wonderful sunshine for your Thursday with Highs in the lower to middle 60s
- I’m tracking more clouds for Friday with Highs in the upper 60s
- A storm system develops to our west by Friday and will quickly move our way giving us widespread rain and a few isolated thunderstorms for New Years Eve, it will be warm and humid! Highs Near 70.
- The system will move our and we’ll see partly cloudy skies for New Years Day with warmer temperatures. Highs Near 70