As of 6am Monday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the 30s. Partly cloudy and warmer for Monday with highs in the low 60s. Clouds increase late this afternoon and will be mostly cloudy during the overnight with a few showers. Tuesday will start with a few showers then gradual clearing during late afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Artic air moves in for Wednesday with morning lows in the low 20s and highs in the upper 40s.