It’s a Hole In One forecast! Sunshine returns Sunday. – What to expect

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are moving to our East. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with some breaks in the clouds this evening into the night. A cold front will move through Sunday. After some morning clouds, we’ll see sunshine and warm temperatures. Drier air will move in the first part of the week and well above normal temperatures will continue as we’ll see middle to upper 80s. Another cold front moves in by the middle of next week with more April-like temperatures…Highs Lower 70s!
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers ending. Low: 60
Sunday: Morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine. High: 83
Sunday night: Clear and cooler. Low: 52
Monday: Sunny and warm. High: 86