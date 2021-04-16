It’s a Half & Half Weekend…some rain…some sun! – What to expect

Clouds increasing overnight as Low pressure moves our way from the West. The Low will track to our South during the day Saturday and off our coast by Sunday afternoon. We’ll see areas of showers on and off during the day Saturday into Sunday morning. We’ll see a peek of sun Saturday, otherwise cloudy with Highs Near 70. More sunshine by Sunday afternoon, temperatures will respond in kind, with middle to upper 70s. Super Spring weather through early next week with Highs in the 70s to Near 80.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Cool. High: 70 Rain Chance: 40%

Saturday night: Cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 52 Rain chance: 40%

Sunday: A few morning showers then clearing, breezy and warmer. High: 77 Rain chance: 30%