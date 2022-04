Get ready for a windy and cool Masters weekend as we’ll see well below normal temperatures and some gust up to 25-30mph from the West on Saturday. A bit warmer and less windy for Sunday. A warmer trend starts next week with Highs in the 80s.

Here’s your Vipir 6 Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 38

Saturday: Sunny early, then partly cloudy and windy. High: 62 Winds West 15-20mph

Saturday night: Clear and cold. low: 35

Sunday: Sunny, little warmer and less windy. High: 72