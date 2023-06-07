4PM Tuesday- We are experiencing another round of storms this afternoon! Yesterday we had several reports of straight line wind damage and quarter sized hail. We have had one severe thunderstorm warning so far in Warren and Glascock counties around 3:45PM. One isolated storm is passing through Augusta, but the rest of the CSRA is pretty dry. The chance of strong to severe storms continues the rest of tonight and tomorrow.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather tonight and tomorrow. That means there is a chance of damaging wind gusts and hail. The storms will likely be the strongest in the southern portion of the CSRA tomorrow. These storms will be due to a cold front passage, which will drop our temperatures. Highs will only reach the low 80s, and mid 80s Friday. The sun will return Friday and Saturday with dry conditions. Skies will still be a bit hazy over the next couple of days. Temperatures will heat up over the weekend and next week with low 90s returning.