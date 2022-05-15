As of 7AM Sunday- It’s a nice Sunday Morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 60s. Today, we will warm into the upper 80s. Isolated storms are possible in the late afternoon and evening, but rain chances are low. Tomorrow, rain chances increase slightly as we have more storms headed our way. We are under a Marginal Risk of severe weather. Gusty winds and small hail are possible but not likely.

The big story this upcoming week is the heat! High temperatures will be between 90-95 degrees for the next several days to come. The majority of the week will be sunny, with humidity remaining on the low side. Expect more storms next weekend.