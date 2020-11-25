Isolated storms for Thanksgiving. – Check here for your forecast

A cold front is on the march to the CSRA from the west tonight. Look for scattered showers overnight and a better chance of showers and thunderstorms for Thanksgiving day. It will not be a washout, just have to dodge the showers. I also think we’ll see a few thunderstorms. Not looking of anything severe, just don’t be surprised if you hear some thunder. The front will pass through early Friday. Warm for Friday before another front that moves through Saturday and a storm system bring widespread rain Sunday and Monday. Then the bottom falls out of the temperatures next week as we’ll see the coldest air since last winter moves in!

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few scattered showers. Low 59 Rain chance 20%

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, not expecting a washout. Warm. High 77 Rain chance 40%

Friday: Partly sunny, warm. High 74

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. High 70 Rain chance 20%

Sunday: Cloudy, cooler with scattered showers and periods of rain. High 67 Rain chance 50%