Isolated showers tonight, will give way to a Terrific Thursday, – Check out your forecast

Weather

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

One more batch of light showers will move through the CSRA this evening, High pressure takes control for Thursday with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. As the High settles closer to us, we’ll drop down to the 20s by Friday morning. Our next storm system will arrive by Sunday, this will bring a good chance of showers as temperatures will be Near 60.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with isolated showers early, then clearing skies after midnight. Low 38 Rain chance 30%

Thursday: Sunny and nice! High 55

Thursday night: Clear and cold. Low 28

Friday: Sunny. High 57

