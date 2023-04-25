Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon, with isolated showers possible. The highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s. Expect isolated showers through tonight with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the lower 50s. Moisture increases on Wednesday, with scattered showers and storms possible, mainly during the afternoon. Rain chances are lower on Thursday, with only a slight chance of showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon. Southerly winds will bring in warm air and moisture on Friday. This will have the greatest chance of showers and storms. Temperatures will approach 80 degrees. Isolated showers are possible Saturday, with warm temperatures in the low 80s. We wrap up the weekend with yet more showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected during this period. Temperatures will be on a downward trend back into the 70s for highs and the 40s for lows going into next week. Total rainfall amounts of 1′′–2′′ are possible.