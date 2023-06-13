A Vipir 6 Alert Day is in effect Wednesday for the potential of severe weather.

Overall Setup

A stalled frontal boundary to our south will trigger isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A few could become strong to severe south of Augusta. Hazards include heavy rain, isolated flooding, damaging winds, and large hail. We have a lull in the action overnight before a batch of showers and storms arrives Wednesday morning. We could have a break around noon before showers and thunderstorms push back in during the afternoon. This round could bring a threat of severe weather across the CSRA. Hazards include heavy rain, isolated flooding, damaging winds, and large hail. Showers and storms continue into Thursday before we dry out going into Friday. A summer-like pattern develops this weekend and lingers into the following week, with daily chances of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s to low 90 during the entire period.