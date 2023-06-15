After a stormy morning, we are currently seeing a lull in activity before showers and thunderstorms push back in later this afternoon. This round could bring a threat of severe weather across the CSRA. Hazards include isolated flooding, damaging winds, and hail. There is a slight chance of showers and storms Friday afternoon, but severe weather is not expected. We finally get a break from the wet weather on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures near 90 degrees. There could be a few isolated showers and storms on Father’s Day as a frontal boundary approaches. Rain chances increase going into next week as the frontal boundary stalls. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s to low 90s during this period.