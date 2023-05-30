This afternoon could bring a few showers and thunderstorms as a front approaches the CSRA. Highs will once again be in the lower 80s. Wednesday will be a copy-and-paste forecast, with highs in the lower 80s and isolated afternoon showers and storms. June kicks off on a dry and warm note on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms return to the forecast going into the upcoming weekend. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s. Rain and storm chances continue into next week, with temperatures warming into the mid- to upper 80s.