We have mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, with temperatures reaching the 70s. A cold front approaching from the west could trigger isolated showers and storms through this evening. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for the southeastern CSRA. The main threats are heavy rain and damaging winds. We can’t rule out large hail. The skies will clear out tonight with lows in the upper 50s. We kick off the weekend on Saturday with dry conditions, but clouds will increase, leading to showers and storms during the evening as a warm front lifts north. Showers and storms become widespread overnight into Sunday morning. There is a low chance of severe weather. The main threats are heavy rain and damaging winds. We can’t rule out large hail. Most spots will see a total of 1″ to 3″ of rain. We see drier conditions Sunday night. We kick off the month of May next Monday on a sunny and breezy note. Temperatures will be below average in the lower 70s. We do see continued dry weather for most of next week, with temperatures rebounding to the upper 70s. Rain chances return next Friday into the following weekend.