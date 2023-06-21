7PM Wednesday- It’s a soggy start to summer in the CSRA as an upper-level low continues to meander in the southeast. A frontal boundary is helping to aid in the development of showers and thunderstorms. The upper-level low finally moves north on Thursday, but we continue to have wraparound moisture. There is a low risk of severe weather, with the main threats being heavy rain and gusty winds. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible through Friday, with locally heavier amounts. A Flood Watch has been issued for the majority of the CSRA through Friday, and a Flood Warning has been issued for Saluda County. Temperatures will remain below average in the 80s this week. Looking ahead to the weekend, a few storms are possible on Saturday. We dry out Sunday with warmer temperatures near 90. A summer pattern develops next week with daily showers and storms and seasonal temperatures in the low 90s.