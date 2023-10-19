Thursday afternoon update: As we move into the evening, you’ll notice an increase in cloud cover. This is due to moisture returning to the region ahead of a trough and cold front that are making their way towards us. With the cloud cover, tonight’s lows are expected to be milder than the past few nights, hovering in the lower 50s. There is a slim chance of a rain shower for our western-lying counties overnight, but most of us will stay dry.

Looking ahead to Friday, the trough and cold front are set to move through our region. Moisture will increase ahead of the front, leading to the possibility of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms may become strong, particularly in the eastern part of our area. The Storm Prediction Center has the CSRA under marginal risk for severe storms. The main threats are heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail. The cold front will move out Friday evening, bringing an end to the rain, but the winds will stick around.

As we move into Saturday and Saturday night, high pressure will settle in, ensuring dry and clear conditions. With abundant sunshine, daytime temperatures should reach the low to mid-70s, while overnight lows will stay in the lower 50s. There’s a possibility of strong gusts over the lakes, so if you’re planning a lakeside adventure, be prepared for breezy conditions.

Looking at the long term, a ridge of high pressure will be in control, keeping things dry through the middle of next week. Temperatures will remain below average.