3 PM: Today’s weather is dominated by high pressure, with plenty of sunlight and temperatures approaching 70 degrees. Dry fuels and low humidity vales are increasing the fire danger through this evening. Tonight, there will be more clouds as a low pressure system approaches. Showers will start on Thursday, mainly in the afternoon, and becoming more widespread overnight and into Friday morning as a cold front moves through the CSRA. Rainfall totals will range from 0.25″ to 0.75″ through Friday. On Saturday, there is a small break from the action before another system brings rain on Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, there will be a wedge of cold air, with some areas remaining in the 50s. Next week, cooler air enters the region with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Lows in the 30s could lead to frost/freeze headlines Tuesday.