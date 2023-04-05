AS OF 5 PM: Temperatures are soaring to the upper 80s this afternoon with the help of sunshine and southerly winds. Clouds will increase tonight, and lows will bottom out in the mid-60s. A cold front starts to approach on Thursday, with a southerly flow bringing in moist air. This, combined with warm temperatures in the 80s, will result in isolated showers and thunderstorms firing up during the afternoon. Showers and storms are expected overnight into Friday. Severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will be much cooler, with highs near 70. A wedge sets up going into the weekend, bringing showers and highs only in the 50s and 60s. The dreary weather unfortunately continues on Easter, with showers possible during the morning. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. Conditions improve during the first half of next week with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Rain returns during the second half of the week with temperatures returning to the 80s next weekend. .