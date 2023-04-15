We kicked off the weekend today with mostly sunny skies. Southwesterly winds brought warm temperatures in the 80s. Our attention then turns to a cold front to our west. Showers arrive after midnight and become more widespread Sunday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but there will be no severe weather during the morning. We could have a lull in the activity around noon. Showers and storms fire up again during the late afternoon as the cold front inches closer. A level 1 marginal risk of severe weather is in place for Saluda County. The primary threat is heavy rain and damaging winds. Total rainfall amounts will be in the range of 0.10′′–0.5′′, with locally heavier amounts. A brief cooldown is on tap for Monday as highs drop to the 70s, but temperatures rebound to the mid-80s by the second half of the week. Showers return Friday and into next Saturday.