Thursday Evening Update:

Tonight will be a few degrees warmer than the previous night, with lows in the low to mid 30s. We’ll also be warmer Friday afternoon, reaching the mid 60s. It will be another dry day but you’ll notice more clouds are moving in.

If you’re trying to pick a day this weekend to spend outside, go with Saturday! It will be warm in the 70s, with a very low chance of rain. There will be more sun then clouds, but the rain chance is very low. A few brief showers possible during the afternoon and showers late at night, but nothing significant. Sunday is a different story. Rain and gusty winds are very likely. There will be a few showers early in the day, but the threat of heavy rain and storms comes in during the late afternoon and continues all evening. Severe wind gusts could be possible, but no threat posted yet.

Next week, we will quickly cool back down. Lows will be back to below freezing and highs will be in the 50s. There will be mostly sunny skies with no rain chance until the following weekend.