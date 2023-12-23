Saturday night update: High pressure remains in control of our weather tonight, with mostly clear skies and calm winds. Overnight lows will be warmer than previous nights, with readings near 40 degrees. If you are heading to the airport or doing some last-minute holiday shopping on Christmas Eve, the weather will cooperate with an increase in clouds. Temperatures will be above-average once again, with readings near 70 degrees. It looks like a soggy sleigh ride for Santa as showers arrive on Christmas morning. Rain becomes widespread and increases in intensity by the afternoon, with temperatures in the mid-60s. Tuesday will continue to be above-average, with highs in the mid 60s along with lingering showers. Most spots will see about 1 inch of rain. We dry out on Wednesday, and temperatures begin to fall back below-average to the low 50s late in the week with plenty of sunshine as we wrap up 2023.