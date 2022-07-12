As of 4PM Tuesday- It’s been another cloudy day, but this time with a few light showers around. We had just enough sun to heat temperatures into the mid 80s, but overall still well below average. Humidity is high which puts the heat index in the low 90s. Cloud cover will stick around tonight with lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with some heavy showers by the afternoon and some strong storms. We are in a marginal risk of severe weather, and same story for Thursday. Gusty winds and hail are possible but the biggest concern will be flooding, since the ground is already very saturated from the last several days.

Temperatures will stay below average for the next week and a half, with rain chances staying fairly high. Expect the cloudy conditions to linger through the weekend with scattered showers and storms.